Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Fabio Monarrez, a boatswain’s mate assigned to Station Washington, poses for a portrait during an interview at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. Station Washington, commissioned in 2003, operates jointly with JBAB mission partners and federal, state and local law enforcement. Their mission is to safeguard the waters within the National Capital Region, which includes emergency crises and high-profile events such as presidential inaugurations, state funerals and other National Special Security Events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)