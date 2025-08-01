Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC [Image 4 of 6]

    Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Fabio Monarrez, a boatswain’s mate assigned to Station Washington, poses for a portrait during an interview at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. Station Washington, commissioned in 2003, operates jointly with JBAB mission partners and federal, state and local law enforcement. Their mission is to safeguard the waters within the National Capital Region, which includes emergency crises and high-profile events such as presidential inaugurations, state funerals and other National Special Security Events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 09:31
    Photo ID: 9236452
    VIRIN: 250520-F-TO650-1006
    Resolution: 3386x1996
    Size: 337.54 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

