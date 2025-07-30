After 13 years in North Africa, German LN employee brings skills, experience to APS-2 Coleman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marco Wiedemann is a plans and operations specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. He worked for the German Federal Ministry of Economics in North Africa for 13 years before bringing his skills and experience to AFSBn-Germany and the Coleman APS-2 worksite. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)