    After 13 years in North Africa, German LN employee brings skills, experience to APS-2 Coleman [Image 3 of 3]

    After 13 years in North Africa, German LN employee brings skills, experience to APS-2 Coleman

    MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    08.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Marco Wiedemann is a plans and operations specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. He worked for the German Federal Ministry of Economics in North Africa for 13 years before bringing his skills and experience to AFSBn-Germany and the Coleman APS-2 worksite. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

