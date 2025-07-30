Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    After 13 years in North Africa, German LN employee brings skills, experience to APS-2 Coleman [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    After 13 years in North Africa, German LN employee brings skills, experience to APS-2 Coleman

    MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    08.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Marco Wiedemann, a plans and operations specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, (on right) poses for a photo with a couple of his coworkers at the APS-2 site Aug. 4, 2024. Wiedemann said he likes the work he’s doing because of the people he works with. “The most important reason is the team, the people I’m working with,” Wiedemann said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 06:56
    Photo ID: 9236230
    VIRIN: 250804-A-A4479-5754
    Resolution: 1970x1482
    Size: 766.52 KB
    Location: MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After 13 years in North Africa, German LN employee brings skills, experience to APS-2 Coleman [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    After 13 years in North Africa, German LN employee brings skills, experience to APS-2 Coleman
    After 13 years in North Africa, German LN employee brings skills, experience to APS-2 Coleman
    After 13 years in North Africa, German LN employee brings skills, experience to APS-2 Coleman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    After 13 years in North Africa, German LN employee brings skills, experience to APS-2 Coleman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download