After 13 years in North Africa, German LN employee brings skills, experience to APS-2 Coleman

Marco Wiedemann, a plans and operations specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, (on right) poses for a photo with a couple of his coworkers at the Coleman worksite Aug. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)