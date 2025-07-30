Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Okinawan Contractors Receives Letter of Appreciation [Image 8 of 8]

    Local Okinawan Contractors Receives Letter of Appreciation

    JAPAN

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Division and local Okinawan contractors pose for a photo after a letter of appreciation ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2025. Two local Okinawan contractors were awarded letters of appreciation for their heroic services and quick response that aided in rescuing four Marines from drowning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

