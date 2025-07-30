Local Okinawan Contractors Receives Letter of Appreciation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Division and local Okinawan contractors pose for a photo after a letter of appreciation ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2025. Two local Okinawan contractors were awarded letters of appreciation for their heroic services and quick response that aided in rescuing four Marines from drowning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)