    Local Okinawan Contractors Receives Letter of Appreciation [Image 5 of 8]

    Local Okinawan Contractors Receives Letter of Appreciation

    JAPAN

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    Local Okinawan contractors receive letters of appreciation from U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Gerald Noe, the commanding officer of 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2025. Two local Okinawan contractors were awarded letters of appreciation for their heroic services and quick response that aided in rescuing four Marines from drowning. Noe is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local Okinawan Contractors Receives Letter of Appreciation [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Kendrick Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3d Reconnaissance
    Local Contractors
    3d MARDIV
    Marines
    Okinawa
    USMC

