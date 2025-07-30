Local Okinawan Contractors Receives Letter of Appreciation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Gerald Noe, center, the commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Jacob Verschage, right, the command senior enlisted leader, both with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, deliver speeches of gratitude to local Okinawan contractors during a letter of appreciation ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2025. Two local Okinawan contractors were awarded letters of appreciation for their heroic services and quick response that aided in rescuing four Marines from drowning. Noe is a native of Colorado, and Verschage is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)