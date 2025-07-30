Local Okinawan Contractors Receives Letter of Appreciation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local Okinawan contractors receive letters of appreciation from U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Gerald Noe, left, the commanding officer of 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2025. Two local Okinawan contractors were awarded letters of appreciation for their heroic services and quick response that aided in rescuing four Marines from drowning. Noe is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)