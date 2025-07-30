Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LAR Arrives at Suseong-Ri Range During KMEP 25

    3d LAR Arrives at Suseong-Ri Range During KMEP 25

    SUSEONG-RI RANGE, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zayd Martinez, a Light Armored Reconnaissance scout with 3d LAR Battalion, 1st Marine Division, currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, asks a question while participating in a combat hunter training class during Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2 at Suseong-Ri Range, South Korea, July 28, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. Martinez is a native of Idaho. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 20:47
    Photo ID: 9235834
    VIRIN: 250728-M-CI305-1176
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 27.94 MB
    Location: SUSEONG-RI RANGE, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LAR Arrives at Suseong-Ri Range During KMEP 25 [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Marines
    3d LAR
    3d MarDiv
    KMEP
    LAV-25
    USMC

