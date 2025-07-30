Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LAR Arrives at Suseong-Ri Range During KMEP 25 [Image 1 of 8]

    3d LAR Arrives at Suseong-Ri Range During KMEP 25

    CAMP MUJUK, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Malik Norman, a communications technician with 3d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conducts radio checks during Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2 on Camp Mujuk, South Korea, July 28, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. Norman is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 20:47
    Photo ID: 9235828
    VIRIN: 250728-M-CI305-1001
    Resolution: 8087x5394
    Size: 18.07 MB
    Location: CAMP MUJUK, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR
    4th Marines
    3d LAR
    3d MarDiv
    KMEP
    LAV-25
    USMC

