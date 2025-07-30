3d LAR Arrives at Suseong-Ri Range During KMEP 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bartosz Knap, a Light Armored Reconnaissance scout with 3d LAR Battalion, 1st Marine Division, currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, leads a combat hunter training class during Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2 at Suseong-Ri Range, South Korea, July 28, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. Knap is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)