3d LAR Arrives at Suseong-Ri Range During KMEP 25

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angel Aleman, a light armored vehicle driver with 3d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, sets up camouflage netting on an LAV during Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2 at Suseong-Ri Range, South Korea, July 28, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. Aleman is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)