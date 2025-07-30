Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Bravo Company, 35th Expeditionary Signal Batallion-Enhanced unloading their equipment, in Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Island, Aug 3, 2025. Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands hold the only training areas within U.S. Army Reserve control where units can practice contested inter-island operations, transportation, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 18:03
    Photo ID: 9235622
    VIRIN: 250803-A-RH313-8220
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: PONCE, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Edrik Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands
    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands
    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands
    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands
    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands
    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    1st Mission Support Command
    700th Airlift Squadron
    CaribbeanThunder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download