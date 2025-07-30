Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Bravo Company, 35th Expeditionary Signal Batallion-Enhanced unloading their equipment, in Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Island, Aug 3, 2025. Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands hold the only training areas within U.S. Army Reserve control where units can practice contested inter-island operations, transportation, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)