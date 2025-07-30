Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Blake Price and Capt. Michael Rodriguez assigned to the 1st Mission Command Support, discussing the flight plan with U.S. Air Force Pilot Lt. Col. Michael Terrel assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron, in Mercedita International Airport (PSE), Ponce, Puerto Rico, Aug. 3, 2025. Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands hold the only training areas within U.S. Army Reserve control where units can practice contested inter-island operations, transportation, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)