Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands

    PUERTO RICO

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Blake Price and Capt. Michael Rodriguez assigned to the 1st Mission Command Support, discussing the flight plan with U.S. Air Force Pilot Lt. Col. Michael Terrel assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron, in Mercedita International Airport (PSE), Ponce, Puerto Rico, Aug. 3, 2025. Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands hold the only training areas within U.S. Army Reserve control where units can practice contested inter-island operations, transportation, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 18:02
    Photo ID: 9235620
    VIRIN: 250803-A-RH313-3859
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Edrik Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands
    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands
    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands
    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands
    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands
    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CaribbeanThunder, 1st Mission Support Command, U.S. Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download