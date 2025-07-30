Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Pilot from the 700th Airlift Squadron, is preparing the C-130 aircraft for departure, in Mercedita International Airport (PSE), Ponce, Puerto Rico, Aug. 3, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is an annual home station training designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)