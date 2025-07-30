U.S. Air Force Reserve Staff Sgt. Whitney Foster, loadmaster assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron, briefs U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers prior to boarding the C-130 aircraft, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Aug. 3, 2025, Aug 3 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 18:02
|Photo ID:
|9235618
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-RH313-3346
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Edrik Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.