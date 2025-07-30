Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Staff Sgt. Whitney Foster, loadmaster assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron, briefs U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers prior to boarding the C-130 aircraft, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Aug. 3, 2025, Aug 3 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)