    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 1 of 6]

    Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands

    PUERTO RICO

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Staff Sgt. Whitney Foster, loadmaster assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron, briefs U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers prior to boarding the C-130 aircraft, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Aug. 3, 2025, Aug 3 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)

    This work, Caribbean Thunder 25: U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Edrik Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CaribbeanThunder, 1st Mission Support Command, U.S. Army Reserve

