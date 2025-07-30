Caribbean Thunder 25: IWQ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Pfc Arianys Arroyo, assigned to the 973rd Quartermaster Company, 1st Mission Command Support, stands by waiting for firing range commands in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 2, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is an annual exercise designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)