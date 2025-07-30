Caribbean Thunder 25: IWQ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Pfc Arianys Arroyo, assigned to the 973rd Quartermaster Company, 1st Mission Command Support, fires M4 Carbine in prone unsupported position during Caribbean Thunder 25, in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 2, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is an annual exercise designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)