U.S. Army Reserve Pfc Arianys Arroyo, assigned to the 973rd Quartermaster Company, 1st Mission Command Support, fires M4 Carbine in prone unsupported position during Caribbean Thunder 25, in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 2, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is an annual exercise designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 17:12
|Photo ID:
|9234375
|VIRIN:
|250802-A-RH313-6596
|Resolution:
|6720x3776
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Caribbean Thunder 25: IWQ [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Edrik Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.