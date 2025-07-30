Caribbean Thunder 25: IWQ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command conducting Individual Weapons Qualification (IWQ) during Caribbean Thunder 25, in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 2, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated home-station annual training in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)