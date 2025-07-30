Caribbean Thunder 25: IWQ

U.S. Army Reserve soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command conducting Individual Weapons Qualification (IWQ) during Caribbean Thunder 25, in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 2, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated home-station annual training in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)
|08.02.2025
|08.02.2025 17:12
|9234374
|250802-A-RH313-2384
|6720x4480
|8.77 MB
|PR
|3
|0
