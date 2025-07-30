Caribbean Thunder 25: IWQ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Ortiz assigned to the 301st Military Police Company, 1st Mission Support Command (1st MSC), asigns firing lanes to U.S. Army Soldiers during Caribbean Thunder 25, in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 2, 2025. Approximately 1,100 military personnel across eight (8) locations are participating in Caribbean Thunder 25. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)