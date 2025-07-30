Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caribbean Thunder 25: IWQ [Image 2 of 5]

    Caribbean Thunder 25: IWQ

    PUERTO RICO

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Ortiz assigned to the 301st Military Police Company, 1st Mission Support Command (1st MSC), asigns firing lanes to U.S. Army Soldiers during Caribbean Thunder 25, in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 2, 2025. Approximately 1,100 military personnel across eight (8) locations are participating in Caribbean Thunder 25. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 17:12
    Photo ID: 9234371
    VIRIN: 250801-A-RH313-3332
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caribbean Thunder 25: IWQ [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Edrik Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

