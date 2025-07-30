U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Commander visits Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, recognizes a member of Panama’s National Aeronaval Service with a commander’s coin at Naval Base Vasco Núñez de Balboa, Panama, July 28, 2025. Anderson recognized the partner force member for providing a detailed tour of the installation in support of ongoing regional security initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Evan Cain)