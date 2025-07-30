U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Commander visits Panama

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, recognizes a member of Panama’s National Aeronaval Service with a commander’s coin at Naval Base Vasco Núñez de Balboa, Panama, July 28, 2025. Anderson recognized the partner force member for providing a detailed tour of the installation in support of ongoing regional security initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Evan Cain)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 15:39
|Photo ID:
|9234368
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-TU755-8639
|Resolution:
|6411x4274
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
