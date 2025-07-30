U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Commander visits Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Lauryn Westman, jungle operations officer with Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama, describes the jungle orientation training approach to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, July 28, 2025. The jungle orientation initiative is a combined training effort between U.S. and Panamanian forces to build capacity and enhance regional interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Evan Cain)