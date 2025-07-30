U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Commander visits Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Marc Sanborn, commander of Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama, provides an on-site overview of jungle orientation training to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, July 28, 2025. The leaders reviewed combined training efforts between U.S. and Panamanian forces to build capacity and enhance regional interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Evan Cain)