U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Commander visits Panama

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, left, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, receives an overview of the jungle training environment from U.S. Army Col. Marc Sanborn, right, commander of Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama, at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, July 28, 2025. The leaders reviewed combined training efforts between U.S. and Panamanian forces to build capacity and enhance regional interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Evan Cain)
