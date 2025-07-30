Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Commander visits Panama [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Commander visits Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Maj. Evan Cain 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, left, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, receives an overview of the jungle training environment from U.S. Army Col. Marc Sanborn, right, commander of Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama, at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, July 28, 2025. The leaders reviewed combined training efforts between U.S. and Panamanian forces to build capacity and enhance regional interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Evan Cain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 15:39
    Photo ID: 9234366
    VIRIN: 250728-A-TU755-2223
    Resolution: 7069x4713
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Commander visits Panama [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Evan Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Commander visits Panama
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Commander visits Panama
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Commander visits Panama
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Commander visits Panama

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    MARFORSOUTH
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces South
    Lt. Gen. Anderson
    Aeronaval
    Panama
    Lieutenant General Leonard F. Anderson IV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download