U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William J. Bowers Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William J. Bowers, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, right, and his wife, Heather Bowers, pose for a photo during a promotion ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., August 2, 2025. The ceremony was held to recognize and honor Bowers for his dedication to the Marine Corps, and celebrate his promotion from the rank of major general to lieutenant general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
