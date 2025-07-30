U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William J. Bowers Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Dorsey Jr., Marine Corps Recruiting Command Sergeant Major, left, and Lt. Gen. William J. Bowers, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, pose for a photo during a promotion ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., August 2, 2025. The ceremony was held to recognize and honor Bowers for his performance to the Marine Corps, and celebrate his promotion from the rank of major general to lieutenant general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)