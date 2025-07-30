Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William J. Bowers Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William J. Bowers Promotion Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William J. Bowers, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, left, and his daughter, Ashley Bowers, conversate during a promotion ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., August 2, 2025. The ceremony was held to recognize and honor Bowers for his dedication to the Marine Corps, and celebrate his promotion from the rank of major general to lieutenant general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 15:53
    Photo ID: 9234349
    VIRIN: 250802-M-AQ293-1003
    Resolution: 7224x5464
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William J. Bowers Promotion Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LT GEN
    ACMC
    MAJ GEN BOWERS
    LT GEN BOWERS
    USMC RECRUTING COMMAND

