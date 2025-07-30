U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William J. Bowers Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, delivers remarks during a promotion ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., August 2, 2025. The ceremony was held to recognize and honor Bowers for his dedication to the Marine Corps, and celebrate his promotion from the rank of major general to lieutenant general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)