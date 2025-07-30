Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 Degree of Separation Suicide Prevention Seminar [Image 6 of 7]

    1 Degree of Separation Suicide Prevention Seminar

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Comedian Ally Weinhold speaks about her life experience to an audience of 145th Airlift Wing Airmen during the 1 Degree of Separation suicide awareness seminar at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglass International Airport on Aug. 1, 2025. The training program brough in by 145th Airlift Wing Directors of Psychological Health, combines comedy with life-saving education through humor and personal stories. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 12:57
    Photo ID: 9234205
    VIRIN: 250801-Z-BQ359-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 13.43 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 Degree of Separation Suicide Prevention Seminar [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Awareness
    DPH
    1 Degree of Separation
    Mental Health
    Suicide Prevention

