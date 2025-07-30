Comedian Ally Weinhold speaks about her life experience to an audience of 145th Airlift Wing Airmen during the 1 Degree of Separation suicide awareness seminar at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglass International Airport on Aug. 1, 2025. The training program brough in by 145th Airlift Wing Directors of Psychological Health, combines comedy with life-saving education through humor and personal stories. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9234204
|VIRIN:
|250801-Z-BQ359-1002
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.97 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1 Degree of Separation Suicide Prevention Seminar [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.