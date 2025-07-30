1 Degree of Separation Suicide Prevention Seminar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen of the 145th Airlift Wing attend a special comic led suicide awareness seminar entitled 1 Degree of Separation, at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglass International Airport on Aug. 1, 2025. The training program brough in by 145th Airlift Wing Directors of Psychological Health, combines comedy with life-saving education through humor and personal stories. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark)