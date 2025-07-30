Marines make successful amphibious landing in Queensland, Australia

Joint Light Tactical Vehicles with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit push inland during Talisman Sabre 25 after being brought ashore in an amphibious landing in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
