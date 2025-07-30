Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US participates in HIRAIN exercise with German partners [Image 2 of 4]

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment passes a Canadian aircraft on its way to board a German A400M for a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration exercise in Queensland, Australia, July 23, 2025. All three nations are participating with 16 other partner nations in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 00:51
    Photo ID: 9233958
    VIRIN: 250712-A-HF218-5225
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, US participates in HIRAIN exercise with German partners [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIRAIN
    talismansabre25
    interoperability

