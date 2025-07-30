US participates in HIRAIN exercise with German partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment and an Australian Army observer prepare to board a German A400M while an Australian Air Force Hawk 127 takes off from an adjoining runway in Queensland, Australia, July 23, 2025. All three nations are participating with 16 other partner nations in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities.