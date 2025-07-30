Marines make successful amphibious landing in Queensland, Australia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine and a U.S. Navy corpsman with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit emerge from vegetation following an amphibious landing during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.