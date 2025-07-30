Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines make successful amphibious landing in Queensland, Australia [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marines make successful amphibious landing in Queensland, Australia

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Marine and a U.S. Navy corpsman with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit emerge from vegetation following an amphibious landing during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 00:51
    Photo ID: 9233959
    VIRIN: 250713-A-HF218-4273
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines make successful amphibious landing in Queensland, Australia [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US participates in HIRAIN exercise with German partners
    US participates in HIRAIN exercise with German partners
    Marines make successful amphibious landing in Queensland, Australia
    Marines make successful amphibious landing in Queensland, Australia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    talismansabre25
    USMC
    31st Marine Expeditionary Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download