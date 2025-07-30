United States Space Force Col. James T. Horne, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, passes the guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, middle, Space Launch Delta 30 incoming senior enlisted leader, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. July 31, 2025. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Sanchez’s assuming responsibilities of the senior enlisted leader duties. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 20:03
|Photo ID:
|9233689
|VIRIN:
|250731-X-IT855-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.