Vandenberg Space Force Base Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025

United States Space Force Col. James T. Horne, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, passes the guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, middle, Space Launch Delta 30 incoming senior enlisted leader, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. July 31, 2025. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Sanchez’s assuming responsibilities of the senior enlisted leader duties. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)