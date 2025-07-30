United States Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, middle, Space Launch Delta 30 outgoing senior enlisted leader, passes the guidon to Col. James T. Horne, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. July 31, 2025. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Harris’ relinquishment of senior enlisted leader responsibilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 20:03
|Photo ID:
|9233688
|VIRIN:
|250731-X-IT855-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.