Vandenberg Space Force Base Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025

United States Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, middle, Space Launch Delta 30 outgoing senior enlisted leader, passes the guidon to Col. James T. Horne, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. July 31, 2025. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Harris’ relinquishment of senior enlisted leader responsibilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)