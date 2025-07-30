United States Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, speaks during a change of responsibility ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 31, 2025. Sanchez addressed the attendees for the first time after officially assuming her role as senior enlisted leader of SLD 30. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 20:03
|Photo ID:
|9233687
|VIRIN:
|250731-X-IT855-1003
|Resolution:
|4856x3237
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.