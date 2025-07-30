Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Space Force Base Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    United States Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, speaks during a change of responsibility ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 31, 2025. Sanchez addressed the attendees for the first time after officially assuming her role as senior enlisted leader of SLD 30. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 20:03
    Photo ID: 9233687
    VIRIN: 250731-X-IT855-1003
    Resolution: 4856x3237
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Space Force Base Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025
    Vandenberg Space Force Base Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    Change of Responsibility
    USAF
    USSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download