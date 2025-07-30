U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah Bodenheimer, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks to Emergency Operations Center representatives during a recall exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 31, 2025. As the EOC director, Bodenheimer is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the EOC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 16:56
|Photo ID:
|9233398
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-QO903-1074
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|407.72 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EOC Recall Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.