EOC Recall Exercise

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah Bodenheimer, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks to Emergency Operations Center representatives during a recall exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 31, 2025. As the EOC director, Bodenheimer is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the EOC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)