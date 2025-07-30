EOC Recall Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Erickson Zinger, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Office of Emergency Management section chief, speaks to Emergency Operations Center representatives during a recall exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 31, 2025. Zinger briefed members on operations that take place during a recall and tools and processes at their disposal to effectively and efficiently respond to any scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)