EOC Recall Exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Erickson Zinger, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Office of Emergency Management section chief, speaks to Emergency Operations Center representatives during a recall exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 31, 2025. Zinger briefed members on operations that take place during a recall and tools and processes at their disposal to effectively and efficiently respond to any scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 16:56
|Photo ID:
|9233395
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-QO903-1032
|Resolution:
|2127x1519
|Size:
|368.78 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
