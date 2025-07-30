Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOC Recall Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    EOC Recall Exercise

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    Mr. Karl Deutsch, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron installation emergency manager, speaks during an Emergency Operations Center recall exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 31, 2025. The primary mission of an installation's emergency management program is to protect, mitigate, respond to and recover from threats affecting the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 16:56
    Photo ID: 9233397
    VIRIN: 250731-F-QO903-1064
    Resolution: 2987x1987
    Size: 454.48 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Response
    Readiness
    EOC
    Emergency Management
    355CES

