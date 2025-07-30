EOC Recall Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Karl Deutsch, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron installation emergency manager, speaks during an Emergency Operations Center recall exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 31, 2025. The primary mission of an installation's emergency management program is to protect, mitigate, respond to and recover from threats affecting the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)