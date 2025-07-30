Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOC Recall Exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    EOC Recall Exercise

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Prince Mabalia, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, oversees the sign-in of Emergency Operations Center members during a recall exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 31, 2025. The EOC supports elements that direct, monitor and support the installation’s actions before, during and after an incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn)

