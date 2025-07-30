EOC Recall Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Prince Mabalia, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, oversees the sign-in of Emergency Operations Center members during a recall exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 31, 2025. The EOC supports elements that direct, monitor and support the installation’s actions before, during and after an incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn)