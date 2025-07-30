Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation and Mission Support Center Financial Management Director Visits Barksdale [Image 6 of 6]

    Installation and Mission Support Center Financial Management Director Visits Barksdale

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Schulmeister, 2nd Comptroller Squadron acting comptroller, takes Melissa D. Blakesly, U.S. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center financial management director, to the Mission Support Group building during a base visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 30, 2025. The 2nd Comptroller Squadron allocates funds for operations, maintenance, training, personnel support and mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 15:36
    Photo ID: 9233214
    VIRIN: 250730-F-JL714-1579
