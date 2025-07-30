Installation and Mission Support Center Financial Management Director Visits Barksdale

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Schulmeister, 2nd Comptroller Squadron acting comptroller, takes Melissa D. Blakesly, U.S. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center financial management director, to the Mission Support Group building during a base visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 30, 2025. The 2nd Comptroller Squadron allocates funds for operations, maintenance, training, personnel support and mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)