Installation and Mission Support Center Financial Management Director Visits Barksdale

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Amanda Goncalves, 2nd Operations Support Squadron commander, briefs Melissa D. Blakesly, U.S. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center financial management director, in the Alert Facility during a base visit, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 30, 2025. This stop at the Alert Facility was one of many throughout the day to inform Blakesly of ongoing projects around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)