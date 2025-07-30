Installation and Mission Support Center Financial Management Director Visits Barksdale

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Braiser, 2nd Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, shows Melissa D. Blakesly, U.S. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center financial management director, cleaning equipment in the corrosion control facility at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 30, 2025. The CCF uses specialized cleaning equipment used to remove dirt, hydraulic fluids, oils and fuel residue from the B-52H Stratofortress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)