906th Air Refueling Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric M. Wolf, outgoing 906th Air Refueling Squadron commander, right, passes a guidon to Col. Nicolas Henschel, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander, during the 906th ARS change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 1, 2025. During his tenure, Wolf led 155 Airmen that support, maintain and employ the KC-135R aircraft in combat environments to provide aerial refueling capabilities across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Wyatt)