U.S. Air Force Col. Nicolas Henschel, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks during the 906th Air Refueling Squadron change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 1, 2025. The change of command ceremony represents a time-honored military tradition, offering personnel the opportunity to witness the transfer of command to their newly appointed commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Wyatt)