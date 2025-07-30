Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    906th Air Refueling Squadron change of command [Image 1 of 4]

    906th Air Refueling Squadron change of command

    SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Wyatt  

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nicolas Henschel, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks during the 906th Air Refueling Squadron change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 1, 2025. The change of command ceremony represents a time-honored military tradition, offering personnel the opportunity to witness the transfer of command to their newly appointed commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Wyatt)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 12:37
    Photo ID: 9232707
    VIRIN: 250801-F-LS471-1063
    Resolution: 6229x4983
    Size: 16.24 MB
    Location: SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 906th Air Refueling Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

