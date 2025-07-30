U.S. Air Force Col. Nicolas Henschel, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Eric M. Wolf, outgoing 906th Air Refueling Squadron commander, during the 906th ARS change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 1, 2025. The 906th ARS is a vital hub that provides global air refueling for combatant commands across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Wyatt)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9232710
|VIRIN:
|250801-F-LS471-1074
|Resolution:
|2989x3736
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 906th Air Refueling Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.