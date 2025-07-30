Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    906th Air Refueling Squadron change of command [Image 3 of 4]

    906th Air Refueling Squadron change of command

    SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Wyatt  

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nicolas Henschel, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, passes a guidon to Lt. Col. Brandon Carter, incoming 906th Air Refueling Squadron commander, during the 906th ARS change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 1, 2025. Carter now commands 155 Airmen that support, maintain and employ the KC-135R aircraft in combat environments to provide aerial refueling capabilities across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Wyatt)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 12:37
    Photo ID: 9232712
    VIRIN: 250801-F-LS471-1115
    Resolution: 3378x4222
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, US
