906th Air Refueling Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nicolas Henschel, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, passes a guidon to Lt. Col. Brandon Carter, incoming 906th Air Refueling Squadron commander, during the 906th ARS change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 1, 2025. Carter now commands 155 Airmen that support, maintain and employ the KC-135R aircraft in combat environments to provide aerial refueling capabilities across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Wyatt)