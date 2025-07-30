Mission Ready: Kadena’s Vet Clinic supports troops one paw at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kira Shirey, Kadena Veterinary Clinic vet technician, pulls blood out of a sample at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The blood sample is used in a schematic comprehensive diagnostic test, helping veterinarians assess internal health conditions that aren’t visible during a physical exam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)